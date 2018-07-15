Carter, Susan M. Age 61 Council Bluffs, IA. Died on July 12, 2018. She was born on March 20, 1957 in Council Bluffs to Donald and Norma (Buffum) Tamisiea. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Francis Tamisiea. She is survived by her husband, Ken Carter; and her daughter, Marie Carter. VISITATION with the family will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 10am also at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Branson Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

