Carter, Sandra

Carter, Sandra March 30, 1943 - April 24, 2020 Sandra Carter, age 77, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Journey House in Lincoln, NE. Sandra was born March 30, 1943, Meadow Grove, NE, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Schenk) Heuston. She graduated from Pender High School in Pender, NE. Sandra married Milton Carter on December 3, 1966 in Omaha, NE. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft, NE. Sandra is survived by her children, Joe (Beth) Carter, Debi (Duane) Haack, Wendy (John) Prochaska, and Rick Carter all of Lincoln, NE; 14 grandchildren: Eric, Ben (Melissa), Mitch (Jenna), Nicole (Steve), Derek (Lynn), Daryl (Dorothy), Mackenzie (Senan), Mikayla (Tony), Meghan (Jon), Brooke, Marisa, Charlie, Eloise, and Ryder; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Darlene (Robert) Wilken; two brothers-in-law, Don Carter and Delwin (Penny) Carter; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-granddaughter, McKenna; and sister, Betty Hermelbracht. Private family services will take place at a later date in Dallas, SD. In honoring her wish for cremation there is no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to her family for a future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504 | (402) 467-5200

