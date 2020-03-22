Carter, John E.

Carter, John E. Age 80 Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. John is survived by his sister Carolyn Blum Maack of Omaha; nephews: Michael (Rosemary) Blum of Lawrence KS, Scott Blum of White Sulphur Springs MT, and Steve (Debbie) Blum, Orono, MN; niece, Shelley (Mark) Ulch of Sherwood, OH; as well as many loved great-nieces and great-nephews. John loved his family, travel and public service. He was very dedicated to numerous Florence area volunteer activities. A Private Family Gathering is planned. Memorials may be directed to Omaha Home for Boys. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

