Carter, James M. May 26, 1943 - August 9, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Irene (Lewis) Carter; and his sister, Norma Larson. He proudly served in the United States Navy. James then worked for OPPD. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Jimmy Carter (Amy), Lynette Petrick (Evan), and William Carter (Sharon); siblings, Norm Carter (Linda), Vicki Berry (Chuck), and Jacque Almodovar "Al"; 10 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: will be held Tuesday at 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 11am. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

