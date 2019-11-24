Carstens, Lenus Lee "Lenny" June 29, 1943 - October 13, 2019 Age 76, passed away at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital. Lenny was born in Manning, IA to Harry and Blondina Carstens. Lenny graduated from Manning Community High School in 1961 and entered the Army in 1964 where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Lenny worked for 30 years as a Federal Protective Officer for Homeland Security in Omaha and for 15 years for the U.S. Marshals Service before retiring in 2015. Lenny's great joys were rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes, his love for animals, his many enduring friendships, and his cherished grandchildren. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Karen Wiebers; and his infant grandson John Faust Jr. Lenny is survived by his wife Sheryl; his daughter, Jill Faust (John); his grandchildren, Catie Lightfoot (Dylan), Joe Faust, and Caroline Faust; his brother, Kenard Carstens (Vicki); his nephews and nieces; and a host of extended family and beloved friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, November 30, at 2pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with VISITATION beforehand at 1pm. A Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. A Private Family Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be offered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund, or the Midlands Humane Society of Council Bluffs. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
