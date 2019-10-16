Carstens, Lenus L. "Lenny"

Carstens, Lenus L. "Lenny" June 29, 1943 - October 13, 2019 Lenus L. "Lenny" Carstens, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 13, 2019 at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. A Celebration of Lenny's Life will be held in late November. Memorials are suggested to University of Iowa Children's Hospital. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.