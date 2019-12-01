Carroll, Patricia Ann "Pat" Age 94 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on November 27, 2019. Pat was born on November 15, 1925 in Huron, SD one of eleven children and graduated from High School there. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. "Red" Carroll on June 17, 1950 and to this union sons: Steve, Kevin and Randy were born. Pat's working career consisted of John Hancock Insurance, Kilpatrick's Dept. Store, Wilson Junior High, and R.L. Dick Green Insurance. Pat was a longtime member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Josephine Walsh; 7 brothers; 3 sisters; and husband Kenneth on April 18, 2010. Survivors include her sons: Steve and wife Georgia of Bellingham WA, Kevin and wife Sue of Prescott AZ, and Randy and wife Shannon of Omaha; grandchildren, Kristen Chandler, Lynann Escatel, Guadalupe Escatel, Andrew Carroll, Mitch Brown, Nicole Carroll, Daniel Carroll, and Aubrey Carroll; and many nieces and nephews. ROSARY at Holy Family Parish Tuesday at 4pm, with VISITATION with family from 6-8pm, and WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, with a Luncheon to follow back at Holy Family. Memorials to Parkinsons Foundation preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779
