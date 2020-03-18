Carroll, Mamie Lee

Carroll, Mamie Lee May 2, 1943 - March 9, 2020 OPEN VISITATION at Good Shepherd on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 8am-12noon. Staff will stagger admittance to follow CDC requirements. GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Mount Hope Cemetery at 1pm on March 20, 2020.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
8:00AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Mar 20
Graveside
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
7602 Military Avenue
Omaha, NE 68134
