Carroll, Franklin James Joseph Dryer

Carroll, Franklin James Joseph Dryer Born on January 16, 1963 and Departed on November 22, 2019. Preceded in death by father Eugene Dryer; and step-father Charlie Carroll Sr. He leaves a loving family to remember and cherish such a kind hearted man: his mother Elizabeth Carroll Davis; his loving children, Alysia (Kenneth), and Rashad; and cherished like a daughter, niece Krystall; siblings: Rubie, Charley Jr, and Norman; step-mother Dana Dryer and sons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Robert "Moon". Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Carroll family at www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.