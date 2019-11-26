Carroll, Eleanor Morata "Ely"

Carroll, Eleanor Morata "Ely" July 19, 1949 - November 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, David W. Carroll; father, Jesus Morata; grandson, Kevin M. Blocker; numerous brothers and sisters. Survived by her children: Raquel Gustafson (Jeff), Angel Brooks (Alisa), Michele Brooks, Diana Stakes (Adam); mother, Antonia Morata; grandchildren: Jeremy Blocker, Ethan Gustafson, Laurena, Evan, Nicholas, Isabela and Sofia Brooks, Patience and Shann Stakes; brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, November 26, from 5-7pm, Vigil Service at 7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 27, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Bellevue. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

