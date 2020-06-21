Carroll, Catherine K. "Katie" November 19, 1924 - June 15, 2020 Formerly of Columbus NE, Katie passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Bennington NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her sons, Dave (Dianne), Omaha NE and Jeff (Karen), Fort Worth TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a large extended family and host of friends. Private Family Service planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Katie. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

