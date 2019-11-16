Carpenter, Penne G.

Carpenter, Penne G. June 23, 1943 - November 13, 2019 Age 76. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Elizabeth Kuester; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by husband of 53 years, Raymond; daughter, Gail Carpenter- Johnson (Chris); grandchildren, Hayden and Rigley Johnson; many lifelong friends. FAMILY MEET AND GREET COFFEE: Tuesday, November 19, from 9-10am, followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 10:30am, both at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby, Omaha. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery Columbaruim at a later date. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

