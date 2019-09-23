Carpenter, Frank

Carpenter, Frank November 24, 1924 - September 20, 2019 World War II Veteran. Served proudly as a Marine for six years. Preceded in death by mother, Emma; father, Sam; and sister, Delphine. Survived by spouse, Val; children and spouses, Debbie and Terry Hogan, Jim and Vicki Carpenter, Lori Nelson, Kim and John Hoover, and Willa Hitchcock; his special dog, Bentley; grandchildren: Torrey, Nick, Anthony, Alle, Kara, Dale, Joel, Theresa, Jennie, Mike, Adam, Amina, Ryan, Jen, Kyle, Cole, Emily, Katie, Gabriella, Sofia, Victoria, Brady, and Hilton; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Ericka, Penelope, Luca, Keylan, Laken, Nolan, Hayden, Noah, Karley, Gavin, Oliver, Gianna, Isaac, Fischer, Medley, Ananda, Lucy, Abby, Jason, Londynn, Aurea, Laurel, Claire, Annah, and Joseph; sisters, Rosella, and Fran; brothers, Ed, and Tom; and many nieces and nephews, especially beloved niece, Linda Parshotam. Frank was born in Chicago and grew up In Louisville, CO. He married Val in 1948. Frank and Val with their children moved to Ralston, NE in 1962, when he transferred with Kenworth Trucks from Denver, CO. During his retirement Frank enjoyed traveling, fishing and photography, and spending time with his family and friends. Frank loved life, and loved people, especially his family. He will be greatly missed. CATHOLIC FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, September 26, at 11am at St Gerald's Catholic Church, 7857 Lakeview St, Ralston, NE 68127. Family and Friends, welcome.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.