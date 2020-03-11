Caron, Dennis R.

Caron, Dennis R. July 27, 1955 - March 8, 2020 Omaha. Preceded by father, Archie; sister, Bernadette. Survived by mother, Thelma; brothers, Joe, Dave (Susan), and Thomas; sister, Kristina; companion, Karen; nieces, Michelle (Ryan) and Brittany (Chris); great-niece, Kaylee; great-nephew, Henry. Member of Operators Union 571. Gathering of family and friends 5-7pm Friday, March 13, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

