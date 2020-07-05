Carney, Moodie N. Age 70 years of Omaha. Survived by family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 6, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of Moodie's Life: Tuesday, July 7 at 11am, at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. For full obituary and to livestream the service visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

