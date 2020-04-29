Carney, Margie R. February 11, 1929 - April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Oral Winkhoff. Survived by sister Marla Forman and family, Northglenn, Colorado. Margie was Miss Nebraska in 1954. Margie sold real estate in Denver, Colorado and Omaha, Nebraska and retired at 70 years of age. She will be missed dearly by many friends and acquaintances. No services per request.

