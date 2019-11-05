Carner, Bernice Age 86 Bernice Carner, of Omaha, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Montclair Nursing Home in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Gertie (Butcher) Rogers; brother, Virgil Rogers; sisters, Mary Nichols, Delice Keen, Opal Dierolf and Dorothy Baughman. Bernice is survived by her niece, Pat Love of Omaha; along with many other nieces and nephews. A visitation with the family present will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, November 11, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service at 6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA with burial at Westhampton Cemetery in Richmond to follow. Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn is in charge of local arrangements. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

