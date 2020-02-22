Carlson, Robert L. December 24, 1931 - February 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Mary Carlson; brothers, Ed, Dick and Don Carlson; and grandson, Thomas Carlson. Survived by wife, Pat Carlson; sons, David (Laura), Doug (Chris) and Dan (Jenny); daughter, Ann Wiseman; grandchildren: Matthew Carlson (Tricia), Sarah Dickmann (Alex), Tim, Katie, Megan, Joe, Jack and Courtney Carlson, Michael Wiseman (Sidrah), Daniel and Robert Wiseman; great-grandchildren, Will and Jake Carlson; sister, LouAnn Leland (John); brother, Thomas Carlson (Diane); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 23rd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 24th, 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

