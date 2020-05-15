Carlson, Patti L. August 7, 1959 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by her father, Willard Breitbarth; and sister, Sandi Vargas. Survived by her daughters, Jessica Carlson Greco (son-in-law, Aaron Greco; grandson, Bowen Greco) and Holly Carlson; friend, Robbe Carlson; mother, Mary Breitbarth; sisters: Linda Egeness (Mike Egeness), Cindy Darnell (Gaylen Darnell), Wanda Shurson, Bonnie Blair (Jay Blair); many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE TO BE HELD THIS SUMMER IN HOMETOWN OF TRUMAN, MN. Memorials can be made to the American Kidney Fund online at www.kidneyfund.org, please note in honor of Patti Carlson. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

