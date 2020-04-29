Carlson, Pamela S. April 1, 1961 - April 25, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents, Gustav Carlson, Florence Carlson, and Fay and Ruth Guy. Survived by her parents, Leonard "Jerry" and Nancy Carlson; brother, Gary (Diane) Carlson; sisters, Deborah (Steve) Lukowski and Amy Carlson. Private family services. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

