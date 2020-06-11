Carlson, James L. December 6, 1947 - June 4, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by father Ralph Carlson; mother Dorothy Carlson; mother Luella Carlson. Survived by wife Kae; daughters Erica Carlson, Jessica Hackler (Erik); son Benjamin Carlson (Kristina); and 11 grandchildren. Jim served his country as a Seabee and worked at Union Pacific Shops for 33 years as an electrician and later as a senior shop foreman general. He was a kind and gentle soul with a large number of abilities and a wacky sense of humor. He served his Lord quietly, doing whatever he saw was needed. He was a deacon and sexton at Grace Church in Fremont, NE. We miss him terribly and are so grateful for the time we could share with him. Love you Jim. Funeral services will be at Roeder's Mortuary 108th Chapel on Friday, June 12 at 1pm. Attendance is limited to family and close friends at this time. Jim has requested Hawaiian attire for the funeral. There will be live streaming on Facebook Live of the service. In lieu of flowers, please send live plants to be sent home or consider donating to these organizations: Grace Church gracefremontpca.org or Salvation Army give.salvationarmyusa.org. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

