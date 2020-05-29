Carlson, Ileane L. (Ostrand)

Carlson, Ileane L. (Ostrand) October 9, 1939 - May 27, 2020 Age 80, of Omaha, NE. PRIVATE MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10:30am at Lyons Cemetery, in Lyons, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES LYONS Lyons, NE 402 687-2644 pelanfuneralservices.com

