Carlson, Elizabeth "Betty"

Carlson, Elizabeth "Betty" December 18, 1925 - May 9, 2020 Omaha. Memorial Service will be at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.