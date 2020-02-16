Carlson, Doreen Denise (Grell) January 24, 1968 - February 6, 2020 Born in Omaha. Passed away in her home surrounded by family. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Donna (Coonts) Grell and Delmar Grell. She is survived by husband, Tracy Carlson; children: Shawna Wulf, Renee (Carlson)and Casey Miller, Mike Wulf, Jessie Carlson, Cody and Kamber (Durham) Carlson; granddaughter JayLynn Wulf; and her brother, Dean and Sheila (Kennedy) Grell. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be February 22nd 6-10pm at the Gretna American Legion. In lieu of flowers place a donation in Doreen's name to the Nebraska Humane Society.

