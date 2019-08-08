Carey, Robert E.

Carey, Robert E. August 12, 1936 - August 6, 2019 Survived by wife, Delores Carey; children: Sheila Dean, Doug Carey (Jennifer), Rachel Peterson (Marty); six grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

