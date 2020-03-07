Carey, Delores E. September 17, 1937 - March 4, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert Carey. Survived by children: Sheila Dean, Doug Carey (Jennifer), Rachel Peterson (Marty); six grandchildren; brother, Henry "Dutch" Pankoke; many other family and friends. SERVICES 11am Monday, March 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Visitation to follow service. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha NE, 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

