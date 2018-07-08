Carew, Carol J. Nov 8, 1948 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by parents; and 2 brothers. Survived by children, David Olson, Jeff Olson, and Cindy (Brian) Burks; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Patti (Mike Lesch) Carew, and Joanie (Jim Lenz) Carew; and brother, Jerry (Denise) Carew. VISITATION: Monday 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am; all at Holy Name Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

