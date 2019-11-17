The Family of Thomas Smith II is grateful for your generous support, encouraging words, thoughts and prayers. Also, thank you to Father Fangman and Father Moser, St. Patrick Parish of Elkhorn NE, Omaha Glass Pro - Bob Dixon and Employees, Bergan Mercy Emergency Dept., Omaha Fire Dept. Medic #31, Chaplain Thompson, Jon Reichmuth and Reichmuth Funeral Home. Your kind expressions of sympathy are deeply appreciated and of great comfort and will always be remembered by Tommy's Family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.