Capps, Ruth M.

Capps, Ruth M. March 28, 1932 - October 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, at Josie Harper's Hospice Home while listening to some of her favorite hymns. Born in Omaha, Ruth's love for music started at an early age. She taught herself how to play the piano while in Elementary school. She would go on to enjoy playing the piano and singing her entire life. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and she sang beautifully. She was always happy to play for her children, students, Church, nursing homes ...anywhere she could spread the happiness of music. One of Ruth's favorite people to play and sing with was her cousin, Phyllis. They played and sang together throughout Ruth's life, many times for Church. They also sang together in Sweet Adeline's for several years. Ruth worked in the field of Education for 44 years. She was a Teacher, a Principal, and an Education Director at the end of her career. She worked in Nebraska, Maryland and South Dakota. Ruth is survived by 3 of her 4 children: Betsy, Annise and Robert (Jack passed away in 2018); 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. One of Ruth's wishes was that in memory of her..."Enjoy some ice-cream and beautiful music."

Tags

