Capps, Ruth M. March 28, 1932 - October 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, at Josie Harper's Hospice Home while listening to some of her favorite hymns. Born in Omaha, Ruth's love for music started at an early age. She taught herself how to play the piano while in Elementary school. She would go on to enjoy playing the piano and singing her entire life. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and she sang beautifully. She was always happy to play for her children, students, Church, nursing homes ...anywhere she could spread the happiness of music. One of Ruth's favorite people to play and sing with was her cousin, Phyllis. They played and sang together throughout Ruth's life, many times for Church. They also sang together in Sweet Adeline's for several years. Ruth worked in the field of Education for 44 years. She was a Teacher, a Principal, and an Education Director at the end of her career. She worked in Nebraska, Maryland and South Dakota. Ruth is survived by 3 of her 4 children: Betsy, Annise and Robert (Jack passed away in 2018); 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. One of Ruth's wishes was that in memory of her..."Enjoy some ice-cream and beautiful music."
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.