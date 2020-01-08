Capazo, Ralph E.

Capazo, Ralph E. February 28, 1937 - January 5, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Lynn Capazo; parents, Ralph A. and Victoria Capazo; sisters, Judy Erickson and Delores Weathers. Survived by wife, Cathy Capazo; children, John (Diane) Capazo, Gary (Vicki) Capazo, Kim (Mike) Faltys; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Capazo, Sylvia Robino; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

