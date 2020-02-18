Capalite, Mark S. Age 55, of Council Bluffs, IA. Died on Feb. 13th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James and Pauline Capalite. Survived by son, Steven (Danielle); granddaughter, Scarlett; brother, Richard; and sister, Sandra Abboud. Gathering to honor Mark's memory pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Capalite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

