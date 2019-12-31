Cantoya, Frank

Cantoya, Frank Frank Cantoya, born Feb 5, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas, died on Dec 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Although he'd lived most of his life in San Antonio, he lived in Papillion, Nebraska for the last 16 months. Frank joined the Army at age 17 and served from 1946-1949. He was part of the Army Signal Corp stationed in Japan. In civilian life, he worked on B-52 electronic systems at Kelly AFB. A man of strong Christian faith, Frank loved photography, technology and books. Some of his final Christmas activities were trips with his Wellington Senior Living friends, dinner and gifts with family, church services and a concert. He is survived by his four children: Frank Angelo Cantoya, Chuck (Lorinda) Cantoya, Cathy Livingston, Jackie (Kevin) Bourdeau. Frank was a selflessly dedicated husband and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pat Cantoya and her three children: Paul (Debra) Fredette, Sharon (Ernie) Nowell, Corinne (Eddie) Garza. Surviving siblings are Andrea (Eddie) Falcon and Mary Louise (Albert) Guzman. Frank had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be buried at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE | 402-339-3232

