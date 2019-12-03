Canova, Stanley J. Sr. "Papa"

Canova, Stanley J. Sr. "Papa" July 15, 1934 - November 28, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Jean Willis; and son, Stanley J. Canova, Jr. Survived by wife, Sally Canova; daughters, Terrie (Tony) Martin and Angie (Tom) Cogan; son, Sam (Kerri) Canova; son-in-law, Mike Willis; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Nick (Mildred) Canova; many nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday after 5:30pm with Vigil Service 7:30pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10:30am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (48th and Woolworth St.) KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

