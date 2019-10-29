Canova, Stanley J. Jr. June 21, 1964 - October 25, 2019 Preceded in death by sister Jean Willis. Survived by parents, Stanley Sr. and Sally Canova; sisters, Terrie (Tony) Martin and Angie (Tom) Cogan; brother, Sam (Kerri) Canova; brother-in-law, Mike Willis; children, Stan III (Jennifer), Olivia and Peter Canova; grandchildren, Owen, Maci and Brody; many nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (65th and Military Ave). KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

