Cannon, Ted

Cannon, Ted July 2, 1935 - May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Cannon; parents, Edward and Elva Cannon; infant son, Timothy Allen Cannon. Survived by children, Julia (Tom) Nenes, Ted (Mary) Cannon, Jr.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Sunday, 2-4pm, at the John A Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorial to Harrison Co. Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Ted Cannon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 17
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.