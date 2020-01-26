Caniglia, Minnie "Rusty" February 14, 1928 - January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, George and Elena Evanoff; husband, Cirino "Chuck" Caniglia; son, Chuck Caniglia; and brother, Vassil Evanoff. Survived by her children, Tony John Caniglia Sr. (Jimmie Jo), Michael Caniglia (Mary Ann), and Rosemarie Spellman (Mitchell); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will Receive friends Wednesday, January 29th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, January 30th, at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Graceland Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

