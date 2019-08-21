Canaday, Karen S. July 7, 1947 - August 17, 2019 Age 72 of Omaha, died at her home unexpectedly. Karen Canaday was born in Manning, IA. She was the second of two children to John and Winifred Holtz. She is survived by her two children, Matt (Danica) Canaday of Lincoln and Susan (Tim) Farkas of Elkhorn. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Grace [15], Ellie [15], Abby [14], and Olivia [12]. VISITATION will be this Thursday from 10am with MEMORIAL SERVICE starting at 11am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo Street, Omaha, NE 68116. Luncheon to follow Service and in lieu of flowers Memorials may be sent to the family who will be donating to Camp Moses Merrill. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.