Campisi, Joseph F. May 26, 1926 - Jul 24, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy C. (Pignotti) Campisi; great-granddaughter, Hope Foster; brothers, Frank and Sam Campisi; sisters, Tina Yates, Lena Pignotti, Ann Campisi, Carmen Campagna, Josie Mangano, Fannie Campisi. Survived by children, Gary (Judy), Karen Campisi-Ballue (John), David, Steve (Carmen), Tim (Jami), Mike (Joan); 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Campisi; brother-in-law, Antonio "Tony" Pignotti (Cindy); sister-in-law, Viola Pignotti; numerous nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, July 27th, 7:30pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION beginning at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 28th, 9:30am Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 331. Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.