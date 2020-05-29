Campisi-Ballue, Karen M. August 13, 1954 - May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John; parents, Joseph and Dorothy Campisi; granddaughter, Hope Foster. Survived by children, Nicholas (Jill), Dustin, Jordon (Kara) Foster; stepchildren, Katie Ballue-Dommel (Jon), Margaret Ellingson, Jack Ballue (Megan); grandchildren, Anela, Teagan, Wyatt, Ryder, Cooper, Joel and Reid Foster; Charolette, Emry and Judah Dommel; Audie and Roswynn Ellingson; 5 brothers; 2 uncles; many sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends per CDC Guidelines on Sunday, May 31st, from 4-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Family Services: Monday, June 1st, 10am, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Campisi-Ballue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.