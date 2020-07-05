Camperud, Douglas Allan Jr.

Camperud, Douglas Allan Jr. April 18, 1980 - June 20, 2020 Age 40. Douglas was born to Douglas A. Camperud Sr. and Mary Helen (Silknitter). He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Earlene Silknitter-Deeds; uncle, Jack Carman; and aunt, Sherry Fitl. Douglas is survived by his parents, Doug Sr. and Mary; sister, Melissa (Jay) Bernal; grandmother, Helen Camperud; grandfather, James Silknitter; girlfriend, AKA "Super Gangsta Wife", Katie Kier; niece, Aria; nephew, Xavier; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, at 10:30am. The family will also be Gathering for a "40 years of life" Celebration to follow at the DAV, 45th and F St., at 12pm on Saturday. Memorials can be directed to Second Chance Pups, Lincoln, NE. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

