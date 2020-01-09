Campbell, William R. II January 26, 1933 - January 3, 2020 GRAVESIDE COMMITTAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 9, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE with the Rev. J.D. Georlett officiating. Full military rights will be observed. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha with refreshments following at Dundee Presbyterian Church's parlor, 5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Masonic Home, Plattsmouth, NE and Wounded Warriors. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

