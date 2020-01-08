Campbell, William R. Campbell II "Bill"

Campbell, William R. Campbell II "Bill" January 26, 1933 - January 3, 2020 William R. Campbell II (Bill), age 86 of Omaha, NE died Friday; January 3, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, NE. Survivors include his wife, Judy Campbell; his daughters, Catherine Engel; (Rick Schuster) of Tubac, AZ; Linda Schlapfer, of Fremont; Dr. Elizabeth Larson MD, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Catherine Schiapfer, Lauren Larson, Allison Larson, Jack Larson, and Charlie Larson, all of Lincoln. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Arthur T. Olson; brother, Jerry Campbell; grandson, Bradley Engel; and his son-in-law, James Schlapfer. GRAVESIDE COMMITTAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 9, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE, with the Rev. J.D. Georlett officiating. Full military rights will be observed. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha with refreshments following at Dundee Presbyterian Church's parlor, 5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Masonic Home, Plattsmouth, NE and Wounded Warriors. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

