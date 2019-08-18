Campbell, Mary Marguerite

Campbell, Mary Marguerite October 23, 1947 - August 12, 2019 Mary passed peacefully surrounded by her children after a struggle with cancer. SERVICES on Saturday, October 26, at 10am at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S 36th St, Omaha, NE. Memorials: First Central Church; Omaha Central High School Foundation; or Omaha Fine Lines Creative Writing .

