Campbell, James B. "Jim" March 22, 1948 - October 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Marjorie Campbell; sister, Sally Campbell; father and mother-in-law, Lou and Pearl Caniglia. Survived by wife, Patti Caniglia Campbell; children, Scott (Jackie) Campbell and Erin (Ryan) Stubbendieck; grandchildren, Alexandra and Jack Campbell and Brennan Stubbendieck; many extended family members and friends. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 14330 Eagle Run Dr. VISITATION: Thursday beginning at 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Family will direct memorials. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.