Campbell, Gerardo Guy, MSgt USAF (Ret) December 30, 1935 - May 20, 2020 Age 87. Preceded in death by parents, Ezekiel and Rowena Campbell; brothers, Orlando Edwards and Norton Campbell. Survived by wife of 62 years, Olga; sons, Gerardo Campbell and Gregory Campbell; grandchildren, Antonio, Nathaniel and Daniel Campbell; and many loving relatives. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, May 28th, from 11am-1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. For video of the Funeral Service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Campbell obituary. Gerardo will be buried at Bellevue Cemetery with Military Honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerardo Campbell, MSgt USAF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.