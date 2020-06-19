Campbell, Elsie M. January 24, 1937 - June 14, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, June 19th from 5pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Utterback Cemetery - Riverton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Special Olympics. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.