Campbell, Dr. William "Bill" June 30, 1927 - November 4, 2019 Of Glenwood, IA. Passed away at the Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by his sons, Greg Campbell of Pacific Junction, IA, Steve (Genelle), and Doug Campbell, all of Glenwood; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. VISITATION: 3-5pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Omaha. Memorials to On With Life in Glenwood. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

