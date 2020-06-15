Campbell, Courtney, III "Corky" Courtney, age 77 of Elkhorn, NE passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Courtney was preceded in death by his parents, Courtney Jr. and Mary (Smith) Campbell; and his brother, Dr. Jimmy Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; his children: Corey (Terri) Campbell of Bellevue NE, Connie (Scott) Vanderheiden of Gretna NE, and Cindy (Jon) Friese of Elkhorn; 9 grandchildren: Colin and Anna Campbell, Tanner, Garret, Camden and Grayson Vanderheiden, Ethan Williamson, and Courtney and Cameron Louis; sister-in-law, Linda Campbell; nephew, Chris (Amalya) Campbell; niece, Sue Ann Seitz; and cousin, Karen (Steve) Read. VISITATION: Tuesday 2-7pm, with family Receiving friends from 4-7pm (following CDC guidelines) at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church, Elkhorn, NE. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

