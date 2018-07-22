Age 102
Phoenix, AZ. Passed away on June 8, 2018. Preceded in death by wife, Connie Russo Campagna. Survived by son, Sam (wife Rose M. Sferrazzo Campagna); son, John; daughter, Francine; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
MASS: 11am, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 48 and Woolworth. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, 78 and Center.
Lunch to follow at Holy Cross Church.
