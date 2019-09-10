Camp, Kevin T. August 10, 1961 - September 6, 2019 Kevin T Camp, age 58, of Council Bluffs, met Jesus and went to Heaven surrounded by his loving family on September 6, 2019, and is now living in the Kingdom. He was recently diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS and fought a short courageous battle. Kevin was born on August 10, 1961 to the late Delmar L. Camp and Arvella Camp. He was a 1979 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Kevin was a talented and gifted actor, dancer and singer. In his youth and young adult life he was involved with theater and starred in or had a role in many performances at the Omaha Playhouse, UNO, Upstairs Dinner Theater, and Chanticleer to name a few. Kevin also traveled with the Nebraska Theater Caravan several years in a row to the East Coast to put on The Omaha Playhouses "A Christmas Carol". Kevin enjoyed being a waiter for 17 years at Omaha's famous Mister C's steakhouse where he made every customer feel like a friend. Kevin also worked at Nebraska Medicine as a medical receptionist for 17 years he loved people, his positive, joyful attitude made an impact on many lives throughout his NMC career. Kevins personality, joy and smile lit up every room, funny, kind and generous he was a devoted employee, loyal friend, loving brother, uncle, and cousin. He loved to laugh, family and his personal relationship with Jesus Christ was a huge part of his life. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Delmar, 1986; his mother, Arvella, 2014; his sister, Debbie, in 1989; his brother-in law, David, 2016; his sister-in law, Susan, 2014; and niece, Carol, 1999. He is survived by his sister, Dawn (Camp) Clark; brother, Terry Camp; nieces, Alana Willand(Joshua) and Jennifer Hubbard; nephews, Matthew Clark (Mackenzie) and Nicholas Hubbard; great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 5-7pm, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Baylis Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, with Pastor Rick Sweenie officiating. Kevin will be laid to rest in North Grove Cemetery in Emerson, IA. Memorials given will be directed by the family. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill
